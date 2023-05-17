Woman struck by vehicle in Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood Wednesday, police say

CLEVELAND — A pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to Cleveland Police.

The 37-year-old woman was struck near the intersection of East 75th Street and Kinsman Road, police said. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the Accident Investigation Unit was notified.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland Police's Accident Investigation Unit on scene where a pedestrian was struck Wednesday morning.

