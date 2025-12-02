Cleveland Metroparks to take over operations at North Coast Inner Harbor and Marina

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's North Coast Inner Harbor and Marina may not carry the same draw on a snowy December day that it does mid-summer, but in this expanse of water north of the Rock Hall, Cleveland Metroparks sees opportunity.

Cleveland City Council, on Monday, cleared the way for the Metroparks to take over the operations here starting in January.

For the Metroparks, which already oversees several marinas and beaches across the North Coast, it's a perfect fit.

"We are very excited," said Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman. "When you think of Emerald Necklace, when you think of East 55th, you think of our access to Lake Erie, we've got our Gordon Park Boat Ramps, we've got boat ramps at Edgewater. We, Cleveland Metroparks, really work to control a lot of the areas that people can dock their boats."

Cleveland Metroparks will take over from Oasis, a private marina operator, which chose not to extend its deal with the city to lease and operate the marina.

"We're trying to get more activity into the North Coast Harbor. I think there are a number of ways we're going to try to look to do that, to try to get some more permanent docks," Zimmerman said. "I think that was one of the unique challenges that we saw there, that it could only be transient in nature, and so we really want to work to get some vibrancy and whether it's brew boats or whatever it happens to be, but to really get a level of activity that's commensurate with what a vibrant downtown would look like."

The Harbor's longest serving tenant is the Good Time III, with the first ship beginning operations at the then East 9th Street Pier in 1958.

"Actually, where we're docked in the summer now," said Good Time III General Manager Captain Rick Fryan, who said he is excited about the move.

"I think it's awesome. I mean, the Cleveland Metroparks under the direction of Brian Zimmerman has done an exceptional job with all of their assets around greater Cleveland," he said. "I am sure that the Metroparks is going to do an excellent job in attracting boaters. I mean that's the thing you gotta get the boaters in, you gotta treat them good, and they'll be back."

While the Good Time III is indeed a major staple in the harbor, Zimmerman admits it may be time to rethink the future location of another, the Steamship Mather.

"I think at some point and time we have to discuss the Mather. I think it's one of the more iconic things, but is that the right location long-term for there. It kind of blocks a lot of the wonderful views that I think downtown actually has," Zimmerman said.

"When you look at maybe the conversion of Burke [Lakefront Airport], maybe there's a place for the movement. So I think there are conversations that are going to be need to be had about that because it kind of creates a hidden little atmosphere down there. It's not as welcoming as we'd like to be able to see it in the long term."

That's a broader discussion to come in the future, he said. For now, the new partnership begins in a year where the Metroparks will open its new Community Sailing Center, a first-of-its-kind on Lake Erie, nearby at the East 55th Street Marina, as well as in a year where the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will debut its new 50,000 square foot expansion.

"With their re-imagination of their entire facility and how that investment is really going to spark, we believe travel and tourism," Zimmerman said.

Tourism that comes by land and by sea, with an improved experience for those boaters offered literally at the Rock Hall's back door.