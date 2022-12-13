Cleveland Metroparks trail camera captures bobcat photos; first modern sighting in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the Metroparks said.

Cleveland Metroparks A bobcat captured on a Cleveland Metroparks trail camera on Oct. 6, 2022.

The photos were taken on July 9 and Oct. 6.

Bobcats were one of seven wild cat species found across the country and common in Ohio until they were extirpated in 1850, ODNR said.

Cleveland Metroparks A bobcat captured on a Cleveland Metroparks trail camera on July. 9, 2022.

In the mid-1900s, bobcats started making a comeback in Ohio.

Bobcats are small, weighing between 15 to 35 pounds, with short, dense but soft fur ranging in color from light gray to reddish brown. They generally have white fur under their legs with dark spots. Their distinctive ears are black with white spots, according to ODNR.

Bobcats are solitary hunters and territorial. They eat various small mammals like rabbits, along with birds, insects and other small game like reptiles and amphibians. They have also been known to eat white-tailed deer, which is an "important component of the bobcat's diet," ODNR said.

The photos are significant because it's the first time the cats have been seen in our area in decades. They are much more prevalent in the southern part of the state where there is a larger concentration of forests.

ODNR Bobcat sightings from 1970-2020.

According to the Metroparks, bobcat sightings are extremely rare in Ohio. Only a few hundred are reported across the state each year.

ODNR Confirmed bobcat sightings over the last two decades.

