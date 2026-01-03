Cleveland Museum of Natural History celebrates national, international recognition

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is being recognized on the national and international stage.

The museum was recently awarded the Prix Versailles award, which names the museum as one of the most beautiful in the world.

The museum said the building's architecture, along with several sustainable features, helped them gain this recognition. USA Today also placed the museum in its Top 5 'Best New Museums' list.

These honors come at a good time for the museum as representatives said this is a good time to visit the museum as there are many events happening, including behind-the-scenes tours, Coldplay for the Universe and much more.

For more on the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, CLICK HERE.