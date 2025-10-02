Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Police arrest 35-year-old man in connection with 16-year-old's shooting death

Image.jpg
Provided by family
Image.jpg
Posted

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Valley Forge student over the weekend.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the suspect, Brandon Simpson, of Cleveland, is charged with murder.

An 18-year-old man, who is also in custody, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 28 near West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue and claimed the life of 16-year-old Aniaz Paradiso.

RELATED: 16-year-old Valley Forge Patriot student shot, killed during fight in Cleveland

Police were called to the area for a group of people arguing and fighting. Shots were fired a short time later. When officers arrived, they found that the teen had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The teen's father spoke with News 5 Investigators about losing his son. Watch more:

Father of 16-year-old boy shot and killed wants to know the truth about what happened

RELATED: Father of 16-year-old boy shot and killed wants to know the truth about what happened

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.