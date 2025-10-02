Cleveland Police arrest 35-year-old man in connection with 16-year-old's shooting death

CLEVELAND — A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Valley Forge student over the weekend.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, the suspect, Brandon Simpson, of Cleveland, is charged with murder.

An 18-year-old man, who is also in custody, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 28 near West 130th Street and Lorain Avenue and claimed the life of 16-year-old Aniaz Paradiso.

Police were called to the area for a group of people arguing and fighting. Shots were fired a short time later. When officers arrived, they found that the teen had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The teen's father spoke with News 5 Investigators about losing his son. Watch more:

