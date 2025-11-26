Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Police fire at man they say advanced on them with pickaxe after trying to break into store

Police say the man was not struck by their gunfire
Screenshot 2025-11-26 095656.png
News 5 Cleveland
AirTracker 5 was over the scene on the west side on Wednesday morning.
Screenshot 2025-11-26 095656.png
Posted
and last updated

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police fired at a man who was attempting to break into a store on Cleveland's west side on Wednesday morning and then advanced on officers with a pickaxe.

Around 5:17 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of West 25th Street for a report of an individual attempting to break into a store, police said.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man using a long metal object to try to gain entry into the building, police said.

Officers ordered the man to stop, and the man reached into his bag and retrieved a pickaxe, police said. He refused to comply with the officers and advanced toward them, police said.

One officer deployed his taser, but police say it was not effective. Police said another officer fired at the man, but the man with the pickaxe was not struck.

Screenshot 2025-11-26 100817.png

The man fled on foot and was apprehended near West 25th Street and Abbey Avenue, police said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital as standard procedure, and one officer was transported for a minor injury.

The shooting is under investigation.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.