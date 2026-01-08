Cleveland police investigate shooting outside Jake's Deli downtown

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Ontario Avenue outside Jake's Deli.

Police say a 33-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary information suggests the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident following a confrontation between two individuals. Cleveland Police officers and detectives are actively working to identify the suspect.

At this time, police say there is no information to indicate an ongoing threat to public safety.

