Cleveland Police investigates overnight car break-ins in Ohio City, Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a series of car break-ins that happened in Cleveland's Ohio City and Detroit Shoreway neighborhoods early Sunday morning.

Between 12 and 5 a.m., police said about 37 cars were damaged in different locations by suspects.

Detectives began an active investigation, and preliminary information indicated suspects appeared to have targeted cars for valuables and weapons. They may also be using one or more vehicles, as well as traveling on foot, when committing the break-ins, police said.

Cleveland Police said detectives are working to identify those responsible for the damage and to prevent further incidents.

The division of police asked residents and business owners in those areas to review any surveillance footage for suspicious activity during the period of the crimes.

Anyone with video or information is encouraged to contact the Second District Detective Unit at 216-623-5218.