Cleveland police investigating after man's body found in water near the Cultural Gardens

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in the water near Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens Monday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

The man, later identified by the medical examiner’s office as Curtis K. Clark, 41, of Cleveland, was found on Monday floating in the water by a man and a woman who were picking up trash in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Superior Avenue.

Clark was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His death has yet to be determined and is under investigation.

