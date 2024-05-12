Cleveland Police investigating double homicide in city's Forest Hills neighborhood

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a double homicide that occurred Saturday night.
Officers responded to the 12400 block of Phillips Avenue in the city's Forest Hills neighborhood around 11:30 p.m.
A man and woman were found at the scene and pronounced dead by Cleveland EMS, authorities said.
Their causes of death are unknown at this time.
No further information has been released, and the matter remains under investigation.
