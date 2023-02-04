Cleveland police investigating deaths of 2 men in Old Brooklyn neighborhood

Two men were found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday night in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police confirmed with News 5.

A 33-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were pronounced dead on scene on the 1400 block of Crestline Avenue, Cleveland EMS confirmed.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 11

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.