Cleveland Police investigating shooting that left 37-year-old man dead

Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Monday evening.

Officers responded to the area of East 139th Street and Kinsman Road for a report of a shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, they located a 37-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

Cleveland EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

Suspect information is unknown at this time.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, and no further details are available.

This story will be updated once more is learned.