Cleveland Police investigating shooting that left 45-year-old man dead

Cleveland Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Monday morning on Linwood Avenue.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Linwood Avenue for a report of someone shot, police said.

Upon arrival, they located a 45-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, police said. The man was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, there is no further information on the shooting or a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5464.