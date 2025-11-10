Cleveland police launch new police detail to focus on car break-ins

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are looking for car thieves, specifically under a new crime initiative.

Just last month, thieves hit nearly 40 cars in one night in Ohio City.

Windows smashed on dozens of cars on Cleveland's west side.

'This is ridiculous': 37 cars broken into on Cleveland's west side

Police are taking a new approach to keep crimes like that from happening repeatedly.

It leads to frustration and financial hardship for drivers, including Rose Davis, who we found cleaning up shattered glass.

"Now, I gotta spend money, unnecessary money, to get my doggone car fixed,” Davis said.

In recent weeks, police made nearly two dozen arrests, mostly teenagers.

"I don't know if it's an epidemic, but whoever it is, a group or whatever, it's unfortunate for all of us being hit,” Matt Gara said.

Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd launched STANCE, or Street and Nuisance Crime Enforcement.

It’s a new police detail that will work the evenings in hot spots for car break-ins.

Police would not say how many officers are in it, but they'll work seven days a week.

News 5 Investigators asked police how this initiative is different from what they’ve done in the past.

“So, I think it’s going to be intelligence-led using hot spot crime analysis information that may tell us where potential car break-ins may occur based on previous interactions,” Cleveland Police Sgt. Freddy Diaz said.

Diaz said it’s using resources from crime analysts, Real Time Crime and Flock cameras to maximize a response.

Officers will help with other crimes that affect quality-of-life issues, too.

“Well, it’s been about time when you look at how neighborhoods have been pounded, especially west side neighborhoods,” Council Member Mike Polensek said.

“Officers are out there all the time, they’re out there working,” Diaz said.

Polensek points to parents, too, as people who should be held accountable for their children’s curfew violations.

“There is a specific ask to not only enforce the law on these individuals who are causing harm, but parents are aware these kids are outside curfew hours and are subject to citations as well," Diaz said.