Cleveland Police looking for Dodge Challenger following hit-skip crash involving bicyclist

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a car vs. bicyclist hit-skip crash that left a woman in critical condition late Thursday morning.

According to police, it happened just after 11 a.m. near East 91st Street and Superior Avenue.

Authorities said that the woman was riding north on East 91st Street when she tried to ride across Superior Avenue outside a marked crosswalk and collided with the side of a black Dodge Challenger that was speeding east "well in excess of the 35 mph speed limit."

The Dodge didn't stop and drove off after the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the Dodge's driver to contact detectives at 216-623-5295. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 4

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.