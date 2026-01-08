Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cleveland Police officer placed on unpaid leave following federal child porn charges

A Cleveland Police officer was placed on unpaid leave after being arrested in Florida on federal child porn charges, Cleveland Police said.

According to federal charging documents. Officer Rafael Rodriguez was stopped by customs at the Miami, Florida, International Airport as he was returning from Colombia on Tuesday.

The criminal complaints stated that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer discovered several sexual images involving children on his phone.

A spokesperson from the Cleveland Police Department said Rodriguez was hired in 2001 and recently served in the airport unit.

