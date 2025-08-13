A man is in the hospital after being shot by a Cleveland police officer on Wednesday afternoon, according to Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd.

Todd held a news conference about the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Watch below:

Cleveland police officer shoots suspect who allegedly shot, killed another man

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to an "unknown disturbance" near West 70th Street and Clark Avenue and located a deceased man who had been shot multiple times, Todd said.

Officers canvased the area and located a man matching the description of the alleged person who shot and killed the victim, Todd said.

A Cleveland officer fired at the man, striking and injuring him. Todd said the man did have a weapon, but it is unknown at this time if he fired at the officers.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, and no officers were injured, Todd said.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.