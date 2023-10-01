Watch Now
Cleveland police officer struck by vehicle

Cleveland police
File Image
Cleveland police
Posted at 7:09 PM, Oct 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-01 20:29:06-04

A Cleveland Police officer was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

An officer was struck on West 6th Street and Johnson Court while directing traffic from the Cleveland Browns game, police said.

The vehicle that struck the officer fled the scene, according to authorities.

The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information is learned.

