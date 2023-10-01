Cleveland police officer struck by vehicle

A Cleveland Police officer was struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.
An officer was struck on West 6th Street and Johnson Court while directing traffic from the Cleveland Browns game, police said.
The vehicle that struck the officer fled the scene, according to authorities.
The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.