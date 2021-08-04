Cleveland police respond to homicide on East 148th Street Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — A large crowd gathered at the scene of a homicide on Cleveland East Side Wednesday.

A spokesperson for EMS confirmed crews responded to the 460 block of East 148th Street.

A 45-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

