Cleveland police respond to roof collapse of vacant building on East 123rd Street

CLEVELAND — The roof of what appears to be a vacant building collapsed Friday in Cleveland’s Forest Hills neighborhood, a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed.

Officers responded at approximately 12 p.m. to 971 East 123rd Street where the roof of what appears to be a vacant building collapsed.

Tuscora and Saywell avenues are closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

