Cleveland Police surprise CMSD 4th grader for doing the right thing

CLEVELAND — School is where you learn and grow.

On Friday, Cleveland Police visited Louisa May Alcott Elementary School to surprise fourth-grader Allison Burkhalter Sharp.

Allison is teaching everyone an important lesson in being alert and doing the right thing.

"Your instincts, empathy and courage reflect a level of maturity and responsibility far beyond your years,” said Cleveland Police Captain Jerry Tucker, at a surprise ceremony with Allison’s classmates, teachers and family members.

Allison received recognition for what she did during a bus ride the morning of Aug. 27 near W. 41st and Denison Ave.

"You noticed a small child wandering on the street wearing only a T-shirt,” Tucker said. "Recognizing the danger the child was in, you immediately alerted the bus driver and took action to help.”

Police said the toddler was near the bus in a spot where the driver would not have seen them due to their height.

“So I told the bus driver to stop because he was about to run over the little baby,” Allison told me.

She managed to safely get off the bus.

“I picked up the baby… wrapped her in my coat because she was really cold,” Allison said. “And, I thought she was hungry, so I asked my bus driver if I could give her some crackers, and she ate the crackers.”

911 was called.

Cleveland Police said they used real-time crime cameras to try to determine where the child came from that day. The parents were located. Police said no charges were filed.

“Because of your actions, a child in need was protected from potential harm,” Tucker told Allison.

I asked Allison how it made her feel to know that she made a difference.

“It makes me feel proud of myself,” Allison responded.

Tucker told me he loves being able to reward children for good decision-making.

“It's very heartwarming,” Tucker said. “It makes us feel like we're really a part of something—to affect youth in a positive way is something we're always looking to do.”

Allison received a First District Commander’s Coin and a special CPD pin.

Her mom, Minnyawn Burkhalter, thanked police for honoring her daughter. She, too, is beyond proud to know that what she’s teaching her daughter about safety and being considerate is paying off.

“There are so many variables that could have happened, so today we’re celebrating Allison and in that celebration we’re reminded that a beautiful life was saved,” Minnyawn said.

Allison said she wants other kids to know that when they spot something that doesn’t seem right, they should speak up and get help from an adult if possible.

After the ceremony, her class enjoyed donuts and juice.

“It's citizens like you who make our neighborhoods safer and stronger,” Tucker said. “Your actions will not be forgotten.”