Cleveland RTA: No one injured in bus crash following nearby shooting

CLEVELAND — An RTA bus was involved in a minor crash Friday afternoon after a shooting happened nearby in Cleveland's North Broadway neighborhood, according to authorities.

It happened around 3 p.m. near Broadway Avenue and East 55th Street.

According to police, a man was shot and then there was a three-vehicle pileup involving the bus. The man's identity and condition weren't provided.

RTA said the No. 15 bus was going east on Broadway Avenue towards East 55th Street when the shooting happened nearby and the crash occurred.

No passengers were injured, RTA said.

Cleveland police and RTA police both responded to the scene.

No additional information has been released.

