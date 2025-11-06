Cleveland schools CEO proposes sweeping restructuring plan

CLEVELAND — The CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District outlined sweeping changes that could drastically restructure the school system if approved by the Board of Education.

Dr. Warren Morgan laid out his recommendations Wednesday night during a board work session at the Arnold Pinkney East Professional Center.

Morgan told the audience that doing nothing won’t fix serious budget challenges or ensure all students have equal access to academics, sports, extra-curricular, and support services.

The district is facing a budget deficit by 2028 if changes aren’t made. It needs to save $150 million over the next several years.

Its Building Brighter Futures initiative is projected to save about $30 million a year through downsizing.

The district said it has lost 50 percent of its student population in the last 20 years.

“So this is a now moment,” Morgan said. “This is an action moment.”

Morgan’s recommendations include having 18 buildings and five leased spaces no longer operate as schools starting next school year.

CMSD Overview of the Building Brighter Futures recommendations.

The number of elementary schools would go from 61 to 45.

More than a dozen elementary schools would relocate to other buildings.

Four specialty elementary schools would move from their current location to an improved building.

CMSD K-8 mergers under the Building Brighter Futures plan.

The number of high schools would go from 27 to 14.

High school campuses with multiple schools would merge into one at their current locations.

CMSD Co-located high schools merger plan under Building Brighter Futures.

Standalone high schools would merge into other schools.

CMSD High school mergers under the Building Brighter Futures plan.

One merger many in the community anticipated was Collinwood High School moving to Glenville High School. Morgan said that student body would get a newly constructed high school in 2031.

“We really wanted to make sure that the recommendations we’re putting forth are truly creating a brighter future for our Cleveland scholars,” Morgan said.

Under the Building Brighter Futures initiative, he said all elementary-aged students would have access to enrichment courses, and all high school students would have access to college credit courses and career pathway opportunities that don’t currently exist.

“Are you confident this is going to play out the way you intend it to?” I asked Morgan.

“With hard work, and also listening to the community—it’s a plan I have confidence in,” Morgan said. “Of course, with anything, there are challenges—things that you learn along the way.”

Morgan said under the recommendations 100% of students will have equal or expanded academic and extracurricular opportunities and student supports.

He said 96% of students will attend a welcoming school with an equal or higher star rating.

And, 95% of students will attend a welcoming school with an equal or better building condition.

Shari Obrenski, president of the Cleveland Teachers Union, said she’s still processing the proposal.

“I don’t know yet,” Obrenski said. “I think that we’ve been given a lot to digest today. I do think the goals of Building Brighter Futures are certainly ones that we should aspire to. It’s just going to take us a little time to figure out if what’s been presented today will actually get us toward those goals.”

Morgan said the work begins tomorrow to talk with students, parents, teachers, and other stakeholders about the proposed changes.

“This is a brighter future that we can provide for our scholars,” Morgan said.

The Board of Education said it will continue gathering feedback from families and will open additional public comment slots at upcoming meetings on Nov. 19, Dec. 2, and Dec. 9.

The board chair said she hopes to vote on the recommendations at the Dec. 2 meeting.