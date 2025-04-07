Cleveland Soccer Group looking for location to host headquarters and training facility

Cleveland Soccer Group is on the hunt for a city where it can build its training facility and headquarters all under one roof.

In early March, the group announced its plans to bring both a men's and women's pro team to Cleveland and proposed the development of a new 10,000-seat South Gateway Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

The group issued its formal request for the training and headquarters facility on Monday, which will be in use by two teams that would debut in 2026 — the men's MLS Next Pro team and, organizers hope, a women's professional team.

“We’re not just looking for a place to train — we’re looking for a partner to build with,” said Michael Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Cleveland Soccer Group. “This facility will be a hub for community pride, athletic excellence, and local investment. The home and heart of Cleveland soccer belongs in a community ready to grow with us.”

The project is expected to generate more than $1.4 billion in total economic output over 30 years and will create over 80 full-time jobs, Cleveland Soccer Group said.

Key features of the facility will include 40-100 acres of space with professional-grade grass and turf fields, along with headquarter facilities including team offices, medical and recovery space and training centers, Cleveland Soccer Group said.

The facility will also be for shared public use, as it will have a 100,000-square-foot bubble sports facility.

The RFP is open until April 30, and civic leaders, municipalities, school districts and development organizations are encouraged to download the NDA and access full proposal materials, including a detailed economic impact study, Cleveland Soccer Group said.

“It’s all happening now — and Northeast Ohio has a chance to be in the driver’s seat,” Murphy said. “We’re inviting a city to grow with us and help build a future rooted in sport, equity, and opportunity.”

Last year, Cleveland Soccer Group pushed for a National Women's Soccer League team in Cleveland, making it to the final round before the NWSL chose Denver to be the home of its 16th team.

During Cleveland's efforts to become the 16th team, the group looked to use the former Notre Dame campus as a training facility for the team.

