Cleveland sports fans savor Victory Monday following Browns' win and Guardians chasing MLB history

CLEVELAND — For Cleveland sports fans, the end of summer looked like it would carry little to get excited about beyond maybe the start of the NBA season in October. Then, late Sunday afternoon, it happened. A blocked Packers field goal setting up what would turn out to be the longest walkoff kick in Cleveland Browns history, a game-winner from 55 yards delivered off the foot of Browns kicker Andre Szmyt, the very kicker whose Week 1 misses were pivotal in the loss to the Bengals.

"It was excellent man, I mean everything lined up perfectly for them and they delivered," he said on victory Monday.

Chris Bailey flew up from Austin, Texas for the game. He was happy for Szmyt but said he's not getting ahead of his skis.

"That's a great redemption story but there's a long way to go this season," he said. "It feels really good today. We'll see about the Lions next week."

Samuel says bring on the Lions and the Vikings after them. "Yeah they got a shot just as well as any other team, any given Sunday."

But while the city's been focused on the plight of the Browns over the past few weeks, the Guardians turned into the hottest team in baseball, winning 14 of their last 16.

Consider that just three weeks ago, on Monday, Sept. 1, they were 10.5 games out of first place. Today they are only one game back. And the next three games are against those division-leading Tigers.

"It doesn't get any bigger than this, and it's hard to imagine you know a month ago that would be in this position," said Guardians VP of Communications Curtis Danburg. "And what we're trying to achieve is something that's never been done before in Major League Baseball history."

Yes, the Guardians at one point trailed the Tigers by 15.5 games; no team has ever come back to win a division by a margin bigger than 14.

"Oh this is playoff games before playoff games, it's outstanding," said fan Scott Allen of Green who reminds us the team is doing it without the best closer in baseball for it was eight weeks ago today when Emmanuel Clase was placed on non-disciplinary leave as part of a gambling investigation.

"I'd say it's great leadership, they play as a team and they lose as a team, and right now they are playing solid baseball," said Green.

"We've been through a lot this season," said Danburg. "It shows the fight that the team has, the belief in themselves, the camaraderie amongst that clubhouse is off the charts and we're seeing that pay dividends right now."

All six remaining games against the Tigers and then the Rangers will be played in front of a home crowd, and there are plenty of good seats available.

"The fans mean everything. It's a competitive home field advantage," Danburg said. "We see it when we're in the post season environment. It's a game changer."

And from now until the first pitch Tuesday all tickets purchased for this final homestand will be fee free.

"So it's a great chance to get your tickets and not have to pay the fees beginning now until first pitch of Tuesday's game," he said.