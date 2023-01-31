Cleveland State alerts students to shooting near school

Cleveland State University alerted students to a shooting incident at an apartment complex near the school Tuesday morning; Cleveland Police confirmed a SWAT team responded and that a person is in custody.

The first CSU emergency alert was sent at about 10:20 a.m., reporting gunfire inside Milton Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of Prospect Avenue. The street was closed between East 22nd Street and East 24th Street during the incident, preventing access to Prospect Garage, the university said.

Cleveland Police confirmed to News 5 that SWAT was called out to the location and confirmed to a News 5 crew at the scene at about 11:20 a.m. that someone was in custody and that the incident was over.

The News 5 crew at the scene saw someone who was responsive being carried out of the building on a stretcher.

As of 11:30 a.m., Prospect Road had reopened and students were being let out of CSU buildings nearby, according to our crew at the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated as we learn more.

