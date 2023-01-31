'I was terrified': CSU students, Milton Manor residents react to shooting near campus

CLEVELAND — Reports of shots fired Tuesday morning sent Cleveland Police to Milton Manor Apartments on Prospect Avenue.

Milton Manor resident, James Bell, was home at the time of the shooting.

“I didn’t hear anything, everything was kind of surreal,” said Bell.

Cleveland Police said a man first shot through his apartment door after a worker knocked. Then once police arrived, the man shot through the door again.

“I feel like they had control of the situation; apparently they didn’t feel the need to evacuate the building,” said Bell. “So that made me a little bit more comfortable.”

Milton Manor is located across the street from Cleveland State University housing. Students and staff received alert text messages telling them to stay away from the area.

“I was terrified,” said Sydney Gilbert, CSU student. “I was actually in the middle of taking an environmental science quiz and then all the sudden everyone's phones blew up. Then I realized I live right here. That’s like right behind me so it was really scary.”

Despite the initial shock, some CSU students feel desensitized to the incident.

“Being in Cleveland, there’s definitely an issue with guns,” said CSU student, Zachary Edward.

Gilbert added, "We are in Cleveland, it unfortunately happens more than it should. This isn’t the first time this has happened.”

“A little surprised but not out of the ordinary,” added Cameron Knotek-Black, CSU student.

SWAT was called after the man barricaded himself inside his third-floor apartment. The man was taken to the hospital after he was tased by police. Classes have resumed as normal.

