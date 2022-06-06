Cleveland student artwork will be on display at Christie's New York

CLEVELAND — Artwork by Cleveland elementary students will be getting some big time exposure in the Big Apple this week.

Work by eight students from Mary B. Martin elementary will be on display at Christie’s Auction House this Wednesday as part of the Young Visions 2022 Exhibition.

They were among 30 artists nationally chosen out of hundreds of submissions.

One Studio Institute art instructor says he helps build confidence in children while they create art.

“I’ve taught them, in art, you can not make mistakes, you just make it better,” said Georgio Sabino, III.

“It’s a really proud moment for Mary Martin as well as the staff to really see how they excel at this program,” said Sabino.

Sabino says he knew in the 7th grade he wanted to become an artist.

“And that was the part that was amazing because I was able to just immerse myself amongst all of this art, one being fashion design, one being interior design,” said Sabino.

Sabino uses his life experience as an artist to help develop young minds within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

He says they meet with teachers to talk about how to incorporate art into their curriculum.

“Like math, when you want to do fractions, how do you do fractions with art? So, now you can cut a circle in half and cut it down to a fourth and a 16th and share what a fraction is artistically,” Sabino said.

He says it helps children grow in two areas.

“It lets their imagination really run wild, it allows them to say, 'Okay, I can take this problem and now solve it using different techniques an artist might do,” Sabino said.

