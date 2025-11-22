Cleveland valet worker takes car for 'joyride'

CLEVELAND — When you leave your car with a valet, you expect it to be safe, but that wasn't the case for a man who came to the Cleveland Clinic for a medical procedure.

A 19-year-old Cleveland valet worker is being charged with aggravated speed, reckless operation, failure to show proof of financial responsibility and receiving stolen property after taking a Mercedes-Benz for a "joyride" while on the clock.

Around 1:30 a.m. Friday, Newburgh Heights Police Sgt. Rachel Halaska said officers stopped a Mercedes on Interstate 77, which they said was traveling over 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Once the car was pulled over, the officer learned the driver was not the owner, who was at the hospital— it was a 19-year-old valet parker for the clinic who "decided to go on a joy ride to go to the store" and was making his way back to work.

"Through an investigation, they found out that this valet was not supposed to have a vehicle, not supposed to be taking it out for a joy ride," Halaska said.

Police said the owner came from out of town for a procedure and valeted his Mercedes with Townes Valet near the Intercontinental hotel. But, little did he know, a teen would take it to get lunch at Rally's and get detoured on his way back to work.

"It was a circumstance that he would never have came through here. He went to go get on 90, but the state patrol had it closed off for construction. He got rerouted and came through Newburgh. He had no clue where he was at," Halaska said.

The car was returned to the owner, in which Halaska said, "They (officers) said that the owner was absolutely ecstatic to hear that his car had been recovered. He was in good spirits about it."

Police said the owner has just paid off the $115,000 car.

Although the driver didn't make it back to work, Halaska said officers allowed him to finish the lunch he had driven to get.

"He did. The officers gave it to him," Halaska said.

Cleveland Clinic released the following statement Friday:

This individual is not an employee of the Cleveland Clinic. We take the safety and security of our patients and their property very seriously. We are working closely with law enforcement and the vendor involved to support the investigation and ensure appropriate actions are taken. Cleveland Clinic