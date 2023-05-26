Cleveland woman indicted for April shooting death of Cleveland State professor

A Cleveland woman has been indicted for the killing of a Cleveland State professor in Hudson.

Terreionna Paschal, 31, is charged with aggravated murder and several other charges, including aggravated robbery.

Todd Morgan was found shot dead in his home back in April. Hudson Police officers responded to a home on the 300 block of W. Streetsboro Street for a welfare check when they found Morgan.

Morgan was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts go out to Todd’s family and friends. Through my department’s investigation, we determined that this was an isolated incident,” Hudson Police Chief Perry Tabak said in a statement. “Thank you to our dedicated officers of the Hudson Police Department for their hard work in making an arrest in this case.”

An arraignment date has not been scheduled for Paschal yet.

