Cleveland woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting death of Cleveland State professor

Terreionna Paschal
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison for the 2023 shooting that killed 41-year-old Todd Morgan of Hudson, Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolvich announced Thursday.

According to the prosecutor, on Wednesday Terreionna Paschal pled guilty to aggravated murder with a gun specification, which is a felony.

Prosecutors say Paschal will be eligible for parole after serving 23 years of her sentence. She was put on the state's violent offender registry as a result of her pleading guilty.

Paschal was indicted in May 2023 for killing Morgan.

Kolkovich talked about what Morgan meant to the community and thanked the police department and prosecutors in a statement.

“Todd Morgan was a beloved member of our community. Todd was a loving father, husband, and son as well as a mentor to many. This is a tragedy will be felt for years to come,” said Kolkovich. “This community is safer as a result of this sentence. Thank you to the Hudson Police Department and the assistant prosecutors on this case.”

In April of 2023, police began their investigation into the shooting.

