Cleveland's Hingetown neighborhood residents concerned about new paid parking rollout

CLEVELAND — Local bakery and deli, Larder, prides itself on being a family business.

It's why Chef Jeremy Umansky's daughter Amelia was hard at work baking cookies when News 5 visited the store on her snow day.

That family mentality is also why Umansky is concerned about Cleveland's new on-street parking system, which is rolling out in the Hingetown neighborhood.

"Those employees are going to have to work a whole hour now to pay for each day of work," he said.

Cleveland's new parking system started in mid-January in Downtown Cleveland. It brought the end of parking meters and free weekend parking. Hourly parking now begins at $1.50 per hour. People can stay up to four hours in a spot, which costs up to $10.50. Those fees must be paid through the ParkMobile app.

The City of Cleveland said these new measures are to put a stop to illegal parking.

"The primary goals of these changes that we're implementing here in early 2026 are the opportunity to create more accessible and available parking when and where folks need it," Lucas Reeves, a senior advisor with the City of Cleveland, said in December 2025.

All of these changes could also bring Amanda Howard's time in Hingetown to an end.

"Parking there is such a big part of living in this area," Howard said. "That really puts my housing in jeopardy because I can't stay if I don't have a safe space for my car."

Howard has lived in the neighborhood for three years and currently parks in a spot outside her apartment building. The spot allows her to keep an eye on her vehicle in case another round of break-ins occurs. Keeping that spot under the new parking rules would mean much more money for this remote worker.

"Imagine parking 24 hours a day," she said. "It gets pretty pricey."

When News 5 t sat down with Howard and Umansky, both had questions for the city about the program. Both were curious if the city would provide any passes for those who live and work in the neighborhood.

Hunt reached out to the city via email, which said passes would not be available for those individuals.

"Parking meters are limited to select streets, while ample free, on-street parking is available for residents and visitors," a City of Cleveland spokesperson said. "Residents seeking an on-street residential handicapped parking space may contact the City of Cleveland by calling 311 or by visiting clevelandohio.gov/311."

The city also said the parking program should begin in the next few weeks.

It was a disappointing response for people like Howard and Umansky, who see it as an added expense.

"To be in a district that doesn't have paid parking, to have stable employment that's relied upon," Umansky said. "Then, you have a tax added to you for going to work is very troublesome."

Umansky knows the city needs revenue, but believes the push towards paid parking does not work for the Hingetown neighborhood. He wishes the city would listen to those who live, work, and play there and adopt a different approach.

"What if instead, we could be angled and fit another 10 cars there?" Umansky said. "Our streets are wide enough. That just requires a little paint and a conversation."