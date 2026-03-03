Cleveland’s Iranian community on edge after US strikes on Iran

CLEVELAND — Tensions are rising tonight after the U.S. launched strikes on Iran just three days ago. Here in Cleveland, members of the Iranian community say they’re worried about loved ones overseas and hope the violence doesn’t escalate further.

"Just shocked. I was very shocked. I couldn't believe that this was happening, especially that same morning read about the school that had been bombed… I couldn't believe that the country I live in would do that,” said Maryam Assar.

When the U.S. struck Iran, Assar immediately thought about her family in Tehran. She didn’t learn they were safe until three days after the attack.

"I called my uncle, my aunt, it wasn't going through, and I still haven't been able to get direct contacts with them, but one of my cousins in Germany was able to contact them,” said Assar.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said during a Monday press conference that the strikes were necessary, citing Tehran’s arsenal and nuclear ambitions.

"The mission of Operation Epic Fury is laser-focused. Destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons."

Ohio Senators Bernie Moreno and Jon Husted both voiced support for the action on X. Moreno wrote, “President Trump just changed ‘death to America’ to ‘death by America.’”

Husted posted, “Today, the president took action to address the threat Iran poses to America and global stability. I look forward to being briefed and learning more from the administration in the coming days.”

"America was in negotiations when Iran, when they did the attack. So, I don't even know how, how can we have trust…. I feel betrayed as an American,” said Assar.

Assar was supposed to travel to Iran later this month for the New Year, but her flights have been canceled three times. She typically visits every two years. Now, she doesn’t know when she’ll see her family again.

"I’m very worried for them, it’s a sense of almost wishing I went sooner to see them. You know what I mean? Because I’m very worried,” said Assar.

As tensions continue overseas, Assar says she’s holding on to hope that the conflict will end soon.

"I would say to them that words always work better than bombs,” said Assar.