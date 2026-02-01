CMSD School Expo gives parents a chance to learn about options

For months, we've been telling you about the consolidation of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD). Saturday, there was a one-stop shop for families to learn about their options.

The CMSD School Expo gave parents a chance to talk one-on-one with staff about neighborhood schools and specialty programs, such as career-tech and college-credit pathways.

It covers pre-school up to high school.

News 5 spoke to a mother who said the event was helpful for learning about the options for her kids.

"Finding out my school options in my area, especially since the schools are merging. I wanna know what schools are in my area because we just moved this summer— well last sumer, and yeah. Just finding out what's out there," said Cleveland parent Shakitha Day.

If you missed Saturday's expo, don't worry. There is another one on Feb. 7 at Max Hayes High School on West 65th Street.

It will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.