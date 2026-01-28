CMSD invites families to its upcoming School Choice Expos

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is inviting families to attend one of its upcoming School Choice Expos, designed as a one-stop shop to learn about the various educational opportunities and programs across the district.

CMSD is an open-enrollment district, meaning families can choose schools outside their neighborhood.

The district said the expos are for families of preschoolers up through high school, to meet school representatives and learn more about neighborhood schools, magnet programs, career-tech options, college-credit pathways, and more.

The first expo is Jan. 31 at John Adams College and Career Academy, at 3817 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The second expo is Feb. 7 at the May Dugan Center, at 2211 W. 65th St.

It will also run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As I've previously reported in December, CMSD approved a consolidation plan it calls Building Brighter Futures (BBF) that takes effect for the 2026–2027 school year. It takes the total number of schools from 88 to 59 by way of merging 13 high schools and 16 elementary schools into different school buildings.

The district's online School Choice Portal, where families can make school selections, will be open until Feb. 27.

If your child attends a school that is transitioning next school year under BBF, they already have a reserved seat at what the district calls their new “welcoming school.” However, families must still log into the portal and confirm that seat. The district says this process helps ensure an accurate headcount.

The portal is also open to families requesting a different school and to students who are not currently enrolled but plan to be enrolled next school year. The deadline for all submissions is Feb. 27.

