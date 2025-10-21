CMSD to present school closure and merger recommendations to board of education next month

CLEVELAND — Tuesday, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District held its State of the Schools Address at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

The district's CEO, Dr. Warren Morgan, said there will be a significant number of school closures and mergers under a plan to right-size the district and protect its finances.

“The problems and challenges we face are not new,” Morgan told the crowd of students, teachers, and other community members and stakeholders as he laid a roadmap to the future.

“We have the incredible responsibility and opportunity to improve the student experience and enhance outcomes for all CMSD scholars. No matter where they live, what they look like, their background or what school they attend,” Morgan said.

While praising improved academic proficiency across the district, Morgan spoke about tough decisions on the horizon due to declining enrollment, increasing expenses, and cuts to state and federal funding.

Regarding declining enrollment, Morgan said that while school choice is a factor, a major driver is birth rate declines.

"We no longer have the luxury or option of no change,” Morgan said.

He said the district needs to save $150 million over the next several years. The Building Brighter Futures initiative aims to right-size the district—cutting costs while, according to Morgan, expanding academic offerings and opportunities for all students.

The district expects to save $30 million by closing and merging schools. But how many schools will be impacted? Morgan wasn’t ready to answer publicly, yet.

“It will be a significant impact,” Morgan said. “We're still in the process of finalizing the recommendation, but I've been very transparent. It will be significant."

During the address, Morgan said recommendations will be presented to the district’s board of education next month. If approved by the board, changes would take place beginning with the 2026-2027 school year.

One area Morgan said the district needs major improvement in is preparing students for college and the workforce.

He made several promises.

“100% of CMSD high schools will offer college credit starting next school year. 100% of CMSD high schools will offer career pathways starting next school year,” Morgan said. “And guess what? We’re bringing back cosmetology and adding trade programs to the east side. 100% of elementary schools will offer at least one enrichment course like Algebra 1, foreign language, and band beyond art, music, and P.E. starting next school year."

Morgan said it’s time for all partners to come together to level up.

“These courses are not a luxury. They are the norm in many suburban and private schools. Don’t our scholars deserve this and more?” Morgan said.

The crowd gave strong applause as Morgan rattled off changes and continued.

“100% of CMSD scholars will be educated in new or upgraded buildings. Now, this will take a few years as we are still building schools like the new Lincoln West, Marion Seltzer, and our board and state just approved one additional new high school to be built in a location to be determined soon."

Senior Jordan Reed said he believes the changes implemented will make a difference.

“The progress that we’re going to make is astronomical—and I’m really proud of what Dr. Morgan has to offer for us,” Reed said. “I’m really glad that he has that ability to address things dead on."

I asked Reed if students and their families are prepared for when the recommendations are released.

“Right now—no,” Reed said. “But there is a possibility that we can overcome that."

During the question and answer portion of the address, one student asked about the future of administrators and teachers when schools close and merge.

Morgan said the district’s been transparent.

“With that, the savings when we talk about $30 million—there are some operating savings… but that’s actually minimal. The majority of savings do come from a staffing approach,” Morgan said.

He said discussions are ongoing to preserve staff where possible.

I asked Morgan if he thinks the district is ready for everything that will come after the recommendations become public.

“We’re getting ready, and we will be,” Morgan said. “We have no option not to be ready. We will be ready.”

He said transition teams will be assigned to schools to help families navigate any changes.