Co-owner charged with arson in fire that destroyed Pavona's Pizza Joint and Mickey's Irish Pub

AKRON, Ohio — A co-owner of Pavona's Pizza Joint and Mickey's Irish Pub, which burned to the ground last October, appeared in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday charged with arson.

Mark Mickey, 56, pleaded not guilty to the fourth-degree felony arson charge at his arraignment Tuesday afternoon. He had no comment.

Bob Jones Mark Mickey, right, pleads not guilty to felony arson in court Tuesday.

Mickey is accused of intentionally setting an a fire at Pavona’s Pizza Joint on Sand Run Road on Oct. 7, 2022, according to an Akron Police report.

Investigators believe Mickey put firefighters in danger when he allegedly started the fire.

"Our firefighters, they understand there's some element of risk on every aspect of our job. For a case like this, it wears on the mind," said Akron Fire Captain Sierjie Lash.

The fire broke out in the morning, destroying the pizza shop and Mickey’s Irish Pub next door, also owned by Courtney Pavona, his wife and co-owner of the businesses. Over 2.5 million gallons of water were used to knock down the flames, Akron officials said.

Fire investigators said at the time that the fire appeared to have started in the basement and spread up to the roof. It took more than five hours to get the blaze under control.

An Akron Police report released to News 5 this week states that Mickey was seen the surveillance system for the pharmacy nearby leaving Pavona’s Pizza Joint about six minutes before smoke is seen coming from the business.

Akron Fire investigators and private fire insurance investigators agreed that the fire was an incendiary fire that started under the staircase on the kitchen side of the restaurant, the police report states. The electrical panels in that room had fire patterns and damage consistent with a fire moving from an origin point under the staircase across the panels.

“The panels have been inspected and have been determined to not be the cause of the fire,” the report states. “There is no other competent ignition source, and no explainable plausible way for the fire to have occurred in that location under the stairs other than by human hand.”

The report also claims that Mickey lied to fire investigators about not having a motion alarm system, about having a monitored smoke detection system, and about always going into the restaurant in the mornings to check on the coolers. The owner of the pharmacy, who “keeps a watchful eye over his property as well as the property of the Pavonas,” stated he had not seen Mickey for over a month, except for the morning of the fire.

Through warrants, investigators discovered that Mark had sent a text to his friend on the morning of the fire asking how much it would be to rent a bedroom. Police said after speaking with the friend, they learned the context of that text was that Mickey and Pavona were getting a divorce, and Mickey needed a place to stay.

According to the report, Mickey received another text that day from a friend who remains unidentified that stated: “I see you got your wish your pizza place burned down that’s what you wanted right where I started by the furnace too.”

Days after the fire, Mickey and Pavona spoke to News 5 for a story about the destroyed business, appearing to fight back tears and trying to comprehend how the fire happened.

RELATED: 'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron

"Our whole family put a lot into this place, our whole family, the kids, me and her put our hearts and souls into this place," Mickey said about the business, which had been open since 2016.

A GoFundMe page was established and over $8,000 was raised, which Mickey said would go to assist the 17 employees who found themselves without a job because of the fire.

In January, three months after the fire, Mickey and Pavona held a soft opening for a a new location at the former “Craft Social” location on Front Street in Cuyahoga Falls.

Mickey said they planned for a grand opening for the new location on St. Patrick’s Day. It's not clear if that will still happen.

RELATED: Pavona's Pizza Joint opening in new location 3 months after massive fire

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 5

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.