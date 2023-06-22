25-year-old woman dies after drowning in Lake Erie

A 25-year-old woman died Wednesday after drowning in Lake Erie, according to the Cleveland Metroparks.

The Coast Guard Station of Cleveland Harbor said it sent a boat out after a woman was reported drowning and two others were in the lake in an attempt to help her.

Cleveland Metroparks said one person who attempted to help her was able to get out of the lake on their own, while the other was assisted by responders and sustained a minor injury.

The 25-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, Cleveland Metroparks said.

According to the Coast Guard, the other two adults refused care.

