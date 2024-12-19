Coming up on GMC Dec. 19

Good Morning Cleveland Thursday is only a few hours away.
Here are some stories that we are working on:
Kennels at overcapacity
- City Dogs Cleveland is lowering adoption fees this weekend to help clear the shelter as it has reached capacity.
Avon Lake power plant implosion
- Following the first implosion at the Avon Lake power plant earlier this year, demolition is set to ramp up Thursday morning with the final implosion.
Refine Church congregation moves
- We check in with members of Refine Church after the congregation moved into a new building. There were several break-ins at the old location. The church recently had a grand reopening after renovating the new location.
