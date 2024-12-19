Watch Now
Coming up on GMC Dec. 19

News 5 Cleveland
Good Morning Cleveland Thursday is only a few hours away.

Here are some stories that we are working on:

Kennels at overcapacity

  • City Dogs Cleveland is lowering adoption fees this weekend to help clear the shelter as it has reached capacity.

Avon Lake power plant implosion

  • Following the first implosion at the Avon Lake power plant earlier this year, demolition is set to ramp up Thursday morning with the final implosion.

Refine Church congregation moves

  • We check in with members of Refine Church after the congregation moved into a new building. There were several break-ins at the old location. The church recently had a grand reopening after renovating the new location.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

