Community celebrates Cleveland Art & Music at festival

CLEVELAND — Cleveland’s Art and Music were highlighted at Jacobs Pavilion after a local group wanted to show the community some of the creativity the city has to offer.

The I’m From Cleveland Arts & Music festival showcased Cleveland artists and musicians, blending local creativity with national talent to highlight the city's rich cultural heritage. The idea came from the voice of Cleveland’s culture, an online media outlet called I’m From Cleveland.

“We highlight local stories and the city’s people. We fill a void that I think that's not there, especially with other media outlets. We cover it all, so you'll see some good, some bad but we try to focus on the positive,” said Co-Founder of I’m from Cleveland, John Stursa.

And for the first time, the group wanted to show what Cleveland has to offer in person.

“We've been doing this for 15 years digitally, but now we're able to do this on a big stage somewhere special, like here at Jacob pavilion,” said Stursa.

People had a chance to hear a wide range of musicians, connect with artists and local creatives like the owner of Magic Catalog, Joe Schorgl.

“I screen print, I do a lot of fan posters and I also make my own artwork," Schorgl said.

Shorgul described Cleveland’s art scene as genuine and vibrant.

“We just have a vibrant culture here that I want to try to show the rest of the country, show the rest of the world,” said Shorgul.

And the goal on Saturday was to show off what Cleveland brings to the table.

“I don’t think it's something that's being done as much as there needs to be. So, I’m hoping that they want to come back next year,” said Stursa.

Seeing the pride, talent and energy that make Northeast Ohio special.

