Community gathers to remember Sheffield Village police lieutenant

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, OH — In Lorain County Wednesday, a community gathered to say goodbye to one of their own. Sheffield Village Police Lt. Aaron Bober made his final journey through the village.

Bober died last Friday after suffering cardiac arrest while off duty at his home.

Before his funeral, the community was asked to line the streets of the procession route.

Jill Pando, who grew up in Sheffield, was among those gathered along Colorado Avenue.

“It’s just a tight knit community,” said Pando. "It's a sad occasion but it's nice to see people coming together."

Like many of those who lined the route outside the police department, she didn’t know Bober, who spent his life in the village, graduating from Brookside High and then joining the police department four years later.

“I just want to show my appreciation,” said Daryl Dodd.

While for others, the day was more personal.

“We’re a family,” explained Debbie Riley, a police dispatcher in Lorain. For Riley, the Wednesday procession of police cars brought back memories of another last summer.

“The amount of support we had with Phil and seeing all the people the whole day of the funeral, it just meant so much to us,” said Riley.

In July, Lorain Police Officer Phillip Wagner was shot and killed in an ambush attack.

Before his time in Lorain, Wagner spent four years with the Sheffield Village Police Department.

“It's just been so much this year,” said Riley, “and so much pain but so much community, love and support.”

She said she came Wednesday, hoping Sheffield Village police would feel the same support her department did.

In a statement, Sheriff Village Mayor Bob Markovich wrote in part, “The Village of Sheffield has been humbled by the outpouring of love and support from residents, friends, and neighbors.”

Markovich also vowed Bober’s service, loyalty and legacy would not be forgotten.