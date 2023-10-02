Community shows support for family of high school student who died after collapsing at homecoming game

What was supposed to be a special night turned tragic after a high school senior on the homecoming court collapsed on the field mere moments after her name was announced in front of the crowd at Mapleton High School last Friday. Now, the community is coming together to support the family of 17-year-old Bre McKean and each other.

Look no further than Bre's parking spot at the high school, and you'll quickly learn how special she was; flowers, balloons, a stuffed Teddy bear and personal messages adorn the memorial. Among 78 seniors, she was a shining light.

On Friday, that bright smile lit up the night as her name was announced as part of the homecoming court. But that joyful moment turned to shock in front of the home crowd. Bre suddenly collapsed while walking across the football field. Rescue crews tried to save her but couldn't.

According to the principal, the preliminary report from the coroner indicates she had severe heart damage from a previous condition that was undetectable.

Trying to explain the unexplainable, the sudden loss of a young life, is very difficult for the Mapleton High School community.

The game was suspended, and the dance was canceled.

Pastor John Bouquet was among several clergy members who went to the stadium to support family, friends and faculty. He believes Bre was comforted by the community.

"That event, as hard as it was, we were all together when it happened, and that is the Mapleton Community," he said.

Bouguet joined several other ministers and counselors back at the high school today, mainly to listen to students and teachers affected by the loss of Bre.

"I think we also, just being in the classroom, and putting your arm on their shoulders and caring for them and saying we're here is tremendous," Bouquet said.

MVD Sports is also honoring the teen who played basketball, volleyball and softball and wanted to become a physical therapist. The store opened on Sunday to sell Mapleton gear at 21% off; 21 was her number. The store is also selling items online, with sales benefiting her family.

A memorial scholarship in Bre's honor is also in the works. If you'd like to contribute, you can send a check payable to Mapleton Local School District to the administration offices located at 635 County Road 801, Ashland, 44805.