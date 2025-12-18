Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Concord Township barn fire kills 21 animals including horses, chickens and cats

A Concord Township family is mourning the loss of 21 animals after a devastating barn fire destroyed their property Tuesday morning.

The Concord Township Fire Department responded to Concord Hambden Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. on December 17. When firefighters arrived, they found the detached barn fully engulfed in flames.

"Due to the advanced stage of the fire upon arrival, firefighters were unable to safely conduct rescue operations for the animals," the fire department said in a statement.

Mutual aid was provided by the Chardon, Painesville Township and Fairport Harbor Fire Departments. Despite extreme cold temperatures, firefighters worked efficiently to contain and extinguish the fire, bringing it under control by approximately 6 a.m.

According to a GoFundMe posted on behalf of the family, the fire killed multiple horses, chickens, and cats.

The Concord Township Service Department assisted in removing debris and materials from the structure, allowing crews to complete extinguishment and overhaul operations.

No human injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

