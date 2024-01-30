Congresswoman Shontel Brown says she was targeted by swatting call Monday

Ohio Congresswoman Shontel Brown's Warrensville Heights home was targeted Monday with a swatting call.

According to Brown's office, Warrensville Heights police investigated the incident and were in contact with Brown throughout the day.

Brown is in Washington for votes and was not home at the time of the incident.

Brown gave the following statement regarding the dangerous hoax:

It is truly alarming that someone would attempt to harass or intimidate me in this way, while also forcing law enforcement to devote resources unnecessarily. No one deserves this, and it puts so many people at real risk, including family members, neighbors, law enforcement, and others. We have got to get back to debating respectfully, respecting elections, and removing all violence and intimidation from our democracy. My office has notified U.S. Capitol Police and I thank the Warrensville Heights Police Department for their attention to this matter.

No further information was released.

Last month, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and State Rep Kevin D. Miller were targeted by swatting calls.

