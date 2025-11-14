Construction resumes at Sandusky State Theatre after year-long pause

SANDUSKY — Construction has resumed at the Sandusky State Theatre after a year-long pause.

In June of 2020, a windstorm caused part of the Sandusky State Theatre to cave in. A water main broke, which pumped gallons into the building. I previously reported in May of 2024 that the theatre was set to re-open in September 2024, but construction hit a couple of bumps in the road.

“We're just thrilled to get the construction process restarted after the terrible disaster that happened nearly five years ago,” said State Theatre Board Member, Tim Parkison. "We've certainly hit some struggles, but we're working through restoring this incredible historic building back to the way that it looked in the 1920s when it was originally built.”

One of the struggles was a contractual issue with the theatre's general contractor.

In January, News 5 reported that theater board members originally agreed to a maximum project price of $23.5 million, but they were notified the project was about $7 million over budget. The contract dispute is now in mediation.

However, two weeks ago, the new contractors from JGJ began their road to the finish line, starting with the drying phase project.

“The drying phase project's goal is to close in the second venue expansion area on the south and west ends of the theater,” said Site Superintendent Greg Oster.

That specific section has remained exposed to the elements since last summer, so it is important for them to close the space before winter comes.

“We don't want any further damage to the theater, we don't want any water to come into the historic theater and we're protecting the equipment for the second venue,” said Project Manager Bob Weaver.

A second venue, elevators, and handicap-accessible additions are just a few of the new things coming to the theatre.

“We also have changed the seats entirely because they were destroyed during the storm. And as you can imagine, the seating was much different and less comfortable and very tight in 1928, so we have lovely new seating that accommodates the colors that we found that were true to the original design of the theater,” said Board Member Colleen Murray.

And thanks to the increased rigging and the depth of the stage being extended, the Sandusky State Theatre will be able to host Broadway shows and major concerts. When the theatre did public feedback, Broadway national tours were the number one request; everyone in the community said they wanted to see.

“If things stay on schedule, we'd really like to get the doors open within the next year,” said Parkison.

Parksion said the restoration of the theatre is 90% complete.

