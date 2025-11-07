Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Contractor accused of stealing a Chester Township senior citizen's debit card and spending $8,300

Chester Township Police
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Chester Township arrested a contractor working at a senior's home for allegedly stealing and using the resident's debit card for unauthorized purchases totaling more than $8,300.

Alejandro Rangel Moreno, 35, faces multiple felony charges, including theft, identity theft, misuse of credit cards and receiving stolen property, police said in a Facebook post.

The investigation revealed the stolen card was used for unauthorized transactions across Cleveland, Columbus, Brooklyn and Ohio City.

According to police, video surveillance from several locations showed the suspect attempting to conceal his identity with a mask during transactions.

The Chester Township Police Department worked with multiple agencies during the investigation, including the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Northeast Ohio Regional Fusion Center, the Geauga County Prosecutor's Office, and the Cleveland Metro Housing Authority Police Department.

Police say Moreno, a Mexican national, is having his immigration status reviewed by federal authorities.

He is slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 14.

