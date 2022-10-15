Cookie is Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Cookie:

Meet Cookie! Cookie is a sweet happy-go-lucky 9 month old lab who has never met a stranger. This girl is a true optimist who always sees the doggie bowl as half full! And that's such a great quality to have because Cookie has quite a bit of medical concerns, even at such a young age. You see, Cookie has been diagnosed with hip and elbow dysplasia. Cookie is available through our Foster to Adopt program while we continue to assess the severity of her medical needs. Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Cookie and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.