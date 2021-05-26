Cooking fire causes extensive damage to Cleveland home on East 74th Street

CLEVELAND — A fire that started in a kitchen left extensive damage to a Cleveland home Wednesday, according to Cleveland Division of Fire.

Firefighters responded Wednesday to an occupied home on East 74th Street, just north of Donald Avenue, in the 6th Battalion.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Occupied House Fire on E.74th north of Donald in 6th Battalion. Cooking fire with extensive damage to 2nd, 3rd floors. All occupants safely out. No firefighter injuries reported. Companies picking up hose line and returning to stations, ready for next emergency. pic.twitter.com/g0pP7DqPSP — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) May 26, 2021

The department said the fire was started in the kitchen from cooking.

All occupants were able to get out of the home without any injuries. No firefighters were injured.

The fire caused extensive damage to the second and third floors of the home.

