Copley police investigate disturbing online list that graded high school freshman girls by letter

COPLEY — The Copley Police Department is investigating a list posted on social media that graded freshman girls at Copley High School.

The list assigned grades from an "A" to an "F" to the girls. Those who received a failing grade were suggested to harm themselves.

Police Chief Michael Mier learned of the list on May 22 from parents, after a student googled herself and found her name on it.

"We're very concerned and with social media when somebody sees something posted about themselves, they start to question their own self-worth. And we don't want anybody to take steps to harm themselves,” said Mier.

Mier said he immediately contacted detectives, and they learned that a school resource officer had already been working with an assistant principal at the high school earlier that day, trying to get a hold of anyone who had been on the list.

Mier said the list may be a couple of years old.

"We do not think that anybody was in any degree of danger back then or now. However, we'll still follow up to the extent we possibly can,” Mier said.

The list was taken down immediately; the focus of the investigation is now finding out who posted it online.

"Sometimes that can be difficult, but our detectives can determine who that is. We also understand that the school may have an idea who might have been involved, but that's speculation,” Mier said.

Community member Cassandra Campbell said she was disturbed when she learned about the list.

"I am very disgusted by it, these young girls are trying to become adults and make their way, and they've got immature people rating them who have no business doing that,” said Campbell.

Campbell said she wants those responsible to face consequences.

"I truly hope that Copley police find the people that did this, and they hold them accountable."

Copley High School's assistant principal urged families to check in on their children. School officials told parents in a letter, “Our technology department determined no student on a school-issued Chromebook visited the website where the list was created this school year.”

The district offered counseling for any students at the high school who wanted to talk about the list.

Once investigators identify who is responsible, Mier said they will determine whether any laws were broken.

"We would consider bringing criminal charges, probably through the juvenile court, because probably the offenders would be juveniles. But if there are no laws broken, then the schools would normally handle that through a school disciplinary process,” Mier said.

A request for comment from the superintendent had not been returned as of the time of this report.

