Could there be a Swift, Kelce wedding in NEO? Clevelanders are hopeful.

CLEVELAND — It's a royal wedding! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement

In an exclusive interview with News 5's John Kosich, Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, gave us an in-depth look at his son's recent engagement to one of the world's biggest pop stars.

According to Ed, his son proposed to Swift almost two weeks ago, a little more than two years after they became one of the most notable celebrity power couples.

"Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce said. "He was going to put it off till this week. I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event. And I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you."

When the special day arrived, Travis popped the question at a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

"He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'let's go out and have a glass of wine,' ... they got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful," Ed Kelce said. "They started FaceTiming me and their mother and her folks to make sure everybody knew. So, to see them together is great."

Not only are their families over the moon that the pair are now engaged, but the news is being celebrated by Swifties in Cleveland.

"I wasn't expecting that. I'm always following along, so I was looking for the Easter eggs, but that wasn't one of them. We were surprised. My phone blew up," Leah Galbraith told me on Tuesday.

I also talked with a handful of young T-Swift fans who were screaming with joy.

Jenna, Noel, and Nola told me they were happy for the pair.

"If you guys are watching, I love you guys so much," Nola said.

Noel added, "So excited for you!"

Jenna said, "I feel good," when asked about the two being together.

Nina and Paige, a couple of friends who are also longtime Swifties, said they're just as excited about the announcement as they are about Swift's new album, set to be released in October.

Both wanted to pass along a big congratulations to the newly engaged couple.

Someone else excited for the proposal: the Sales, Events and Marketing Director for the Hyatt Regency Cleveland at the Arcade, Robert Dorr.

"It's close to home being a sports fan," Dorr told me.

He said the wedding season for the Arcade is year-round and typically books about 70 ceremonies/receptions a year.

"Do you even have any openings in the next one to two years?," I asked Dorr.

"I would make an opening. I would create an opening," he responded. "We've done some tremendous events here in the arcade: the South Carolina Women's national basketball championship two years ago, we had Superman filmed here in the arcade last year. That would just be the top. It would be amazing. I'd really look at it and say holy cow. I'd pinch myself and wonder."

Dorr said the rich history behind the Arcade is something he hopes will catch Kelce and Swift's attention when considering venues.

"The best deal in history as we like to say. It's the ideal building. You occupy the building. It's yours in its entirety. You're not dealing with any other occupants. There's nothing else taking place. You are the singular focus of the building and you have our full attention, so it really works out well," he said.

He's already contemplated who would possibly be on the guest list and is blown away by the names he hopes to see at their wedding.

"I couldn't finish the list. It would be amazing," Dorr said.

Dorr told me the Arcade still has dates available in 2026 and 2027.

"Bring it! We'd love it. Keep it in Cleveland. You've got a great fan base here. You've got a beautiful hotel. We'd love to have them," Dorr told me.

Galbraith agrees that a Cleveland-based wedding would be spectacular.

"I would be ecstatic. Hometown pride," she told me.

We'll be on the lookout for those wedding details.